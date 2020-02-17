There are quite a number of people who turn to the use of ashwagandha, which has long been resorted to in the Ayurvedic medicine.

Health authorities have long been stressing the importance of reducing or managing stress levels. This is due to the fact that chronic stress is associated with the onset of certain symptoms and conditions, even those affecting the skin.

A study was published in the Archives of Dermatology.

Researchers in this small study had 22 college student and sufferers of acne as subjects. They found acne worsened when the students encountered stress due to examinations.

According to study author Dr. Alexa B. Kimball, they were interested in exploring whether the association people commonly thought existed was true or not.

Dr. Kimball is associate professor of dermatology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

"This is the first look at that relationship. And although the numbers are small, the findings are clinically and statistically significant," she adds.

The investigators suggest that it could be due to the hormonal changes produced by stress. It is strongly recommended to resort to some relaxation techniques to combat acne.

"There have been studies showing that relaxation and imaging techniques are helpful for people with acne," Kimball says.

Today, more and more experts are releasing some guidelines on how to combat stress and the undesirable health consequences it could produce. It is worth realizing that in addition to acne, stress is also linked with a myriad of diseases.

It is worth mentioning that some natural remedies have been found particularly helpful in fighting stress. Ashwagandha is one of these natural healing, stress-fighting remedies.

There are quite a number of people who turn to the use of ashwagandha, which has long been resorted to in the Ayurvedic medicine.

According to experts, this strong adaptogen could work wonders in fighting the negative effects of stress.

A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was carried out and it involved 64 adults with a history of chronic stress.

In this research, the investigators treated half of the participants with 300 mg of ashwagandha twice a day for 60 days. It has been found ashwagandha was able to reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol by 28 percent.

It is worth realizing cortisol is a stress hormone.

The results of this research were published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine.

Ashwagandha is actually a popular subject of many studies due to its remarkable healing effects. It is even widely resorted to via supplementation, such as the use of NutraHerbals Ashwagandha.

