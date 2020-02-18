There are also natural remedies like resveratrol being widely studied due to its potential to fight this fatal disease.

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Research has revealed that pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3 percent of all cancers. In the United States five years ago, it was considered to be the fourth-leading cause of cancer deaths.

Experts say that certain innovations like immunotherapy have not been very effective for this type of cancer. This is believed to be the reason why it leads to an increasing number of cancer-related deaths.

Robert A. Wolff, Oncologist, has been treating pancreatic cancer at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for 20 years.

“Since I've been practicing, I've seen a shift from smoking to obesity as the driver,” he says.

Cancer is not just prevalent in the United States, but also globally.

Researchers have been investigating cancer statistics, and learning about how it can be prevented and treated.

In the United States, it has been estimated that in 2018 1,735,350 new cancer cases will be diagnosed. It has also been predicted that 609,640 individuals will die due to the condition.

There are extremely common types of cancer, and they are the ones affecting the prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, bladder cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, melanoma of the skin, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, thyroid cancer, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, leukemia, endometrial cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Every year, it has been found that the number of cancer incidence is 454.8 per 100,000 men and women per year. It is worth mentioning this is based on 2008-2012 cases.

According to researchers, cancer mortality is higher in men than the female population.

Still in the United States, the national expenditure for cancer rate was summed up to almost $125 billion in 2010. It is predicted to reach $156 billion in 2020.

Worldwide, there are 14 million new cases of cancer, and its related deaths have reached to 8.2 million.

Health authorities strongly recommend resorting to the measures necessary in warding off diseases. One of the ways to do it is to reduce or avoid exposure to carcinogens, and other substances found to cause cancer.

It is similarly important to choose foods that have cancer-fighting properties. There are also natural remedies like resveratrol being widely studied due to its potential to fight this fatal disease.

Scientists suggest that resveratrol may potentially inhibit cancer cell growth. It has further been found to alter gene expression in cancer cells, and this inhibits their growth. What makes it even more beneficial is that it has hormonal effects.

This, according to experts, stops hormone-dependent cancers from spreading.

