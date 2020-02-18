What not many people are aware of is that there are all-natural remedies like the amino acid L-Carnitine found to work wonders in aiding with weight loss.

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Experts have long been strongly recommending healthy diet and exercise to manage a healthy weight. However, in a study, it appears that weight control involves more than just making healthy lifestyle modifications.

A study was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

It was carried out by the researchers from the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM).

In this study involving mice, it has been found that a protein called acyl-CoA-binding (ACBP) protein directly influences certain neurons. It is worth mentioning these are neurons that allow rodents and humans to maintain the right weight.

The study was spearheaded by Thierry Alquier, a CRCHUM researcher and associate professor at Université de Montréal.

Along with his team, it has been found that the protein also allowed astrocytes to communicate variations in fatty acids and lipids in the blood to neurons. It is important to stress that astrocytes are cells that offer support to neuronal functions.

"With colleagues from the Université de Bordeaux's NutriNeuro laboratory, we now show that neurons that reduce food intake, known as proopiomelanocortin neurons or POMC neurons, are in 'close communication' with astrocytes that produce the protein ACBP in a specific area of the brain: the arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus," said Thierry Alquier.

More studies are still underway to learn more about the influence of the brain on weight management. However, it stays true that experts strongly recommend resorting to the scientifically proven measures to prevent obesity or being overweight.

What not many people are aware of is that there are all-natural remedies like the amino acid L-Carnitine found to work wonders in aiding with weight loss.

It is worth noting that this natural healing ingredient continues to gain popularity in the scientific community due to its wide-ranging health benefits.

When it comes to weight loss, L-Carnitine has been found by studies to aid in fat burning. As a matter of fact in a study, it worked wonders in dropping body mass index (BMI).

This natural remedy also aids in significantly increasing the breakdown of fat. Further, in another study published in the Journal of Physiology, L-Carnitine aided in preventing fat gain.

Scientists suggest it is due to its ability to enhance fat burning as well as energy expenditure during physical activity.

