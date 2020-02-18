Rhodiola has been found to enhance the symptoms of depression like insomnia and produce some improvements in mood.

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Depression rates are undeniably on the rise, and this is why more and more experts are recommending some steps to help fight the condition.

According to studies, free radicals can lead in aging, cell damage, and other problems that place the brain at risk. While there is no known step to completely stop free radicals, there are foods found to be useful in reducing their destructive effects.

These foods are the ones with beta-carotene, such as cantaloupe, carrots, collards, peaches, pumpkin, apricots, broccoli, spinach, and sweet potato. It also includes vitamin-C-rich foods like oranges, peppers, potatoes, strawberries, blueberries, broccoli, grapefruit, kiwi, and tomato.

Some other research studies have shown that carbohydrates are associated with serotonin, which is a mood-boosting brain chemical.

It is worth mentioning that carb cravings are sometimes linked with reduced serotonin activity. It is wise to choose carbs properly, such as opting for complex than simple carbs.

Experts further stress the importance of protein-rich foods like tuna, turkey, and chicken. These are foods that contain tryptophan, which may aid in the production of serotonin. There are other good sources of proteins like low-fat cheese, fish, milk, poultry, beans and peas, lean beef, soy products, and yogurt.

Multiple studies have been revealing that some natural remedies like rhodiola rosea could work wonders in fighting depression and even anxiety.

Research found that the use of rhodiola led to a reduction in the symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. In this study, there were ten people who consumed 340 mg of Rhodiola rosea extract for 10 weeks.

It is particularly known for its depression-fighting benefits. It is a versatile adaptogen that could work wonders inside the body to enhance health and ward off diseases, especially those affecting the brain. A study, which was published in Phytomedicine, has found that rhodiola decreased depression symptoms.

In 2015, researchers suggest that rhodiola may be a potentially useful treatment for mild to moderate depression. It involved 57 subjects and intake of rhodiola for 12 weeks. There are quite a number of scientific studies that have shown the healing benefits of rhodiola.

As a matter of fact one, which was published in “Phytotherapy Research,” has shown that rhodiola produced some anti-depressant and anxiety-relieving benefits.

Scientists in Europe carried out a double-blind study involving rhodiola in doses of 340 milligrams per day and 680 milligrams per day for six weeks.

Rhodiola has been found to enhance the symptoms of depression like insomnia and produce some improvements in mood.

Today, this natural healing remedy is popularly taken through the use of formulas like Divine Bounty Rhodiola Rosea ( http://www.amazon.com/Rhodiola-Rosea-Supplement-Siberian-Salidroside/dp/B07416DYPB).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.