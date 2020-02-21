It was found that the curcumin base significantly decreased the secretion of sebum. It is worth mentioning that curcumin has been found to have antioxidant levels as high as 88.5 percent.

According to dermatologists, having oily skin can make it less susceptible to wrinkling than having a dry one. However, it is important to remember that it is also more prone to acne breakouts.

For many people, having acne is a huge disadvantage. This is why there are more and more people who spend a fortune just to eliminate acne.

It is important to remember that while many products available in the market may be effective, they do not work for everyone. This means that they do not have the ability to produce the acne-fighting results desired by the many.

Dermatologists say that this is because people may have different skin types and underlying contributing factors for acne.

It is strongly recommended to make some habit changes to reduce the appearance and worsening of acne.

Experts say it would be helpful to cleanse the face regularly. This means washing the face in the morning and night time.

While there is a myriad of skin care products available in just a matter of clicks today, it is worth realizing that some natural remedies like curcumin are highly recommended by experts.

It is worth noting that in multiple research studies, curcumin has been found to possess genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, and anticatabolic agents.

A study was carried out by Shahiquz Zaman and Naveed Akhtar, and they compared a facial cream composed of turmeric extracts to a control.

It was found that the curcumin base significantly decreased the secretion of sebum. It is worth mentioning that curcumin has been found to have antioxidant levels as high as 88.5 percent. This is enough to eliminate excess oil from the surface of the skin.

This also means that curcumin can aid in halting acne formation. It is also important to stress that curcumin is recommended for sebum-induced acne. This is due to the fact that it reduces oil levels in the skin surface, and aids in eliminating toxic free radical molecules.

