(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Fish oil is widely popularized by the omega-3 fatty acids it contains. It is thought to be helpful in improving overall health and fighting a range of medical conditions.

Fish oil may have the potential to offer long-term benefits for kidney failure sufferers. Kidney failure is otherwise known as renal failure, and it is characterized by slight renal scarring and absence of the ability of the kidney to function.

In the 1999 publication of James Donadio’s paper, the researchers aimed at determining the impact of the long-term use of fish oil in individuals with IgA nephropathy. It was found that a high dose of fish oil supplements helped slow down the progression of IgA nephropathy.

Donadio’s study was conducted at the Mayo Clinic and the researchers followed the participants for an average of 6.4 years. It was projected that the kidneys of 85% of the group dosed with fish oil will maintain their functions eight years after the start of the study.

The renal survival rate estimate of eight years was compared favorably with the 56% survival rate estimate for the control group. The research of Donadio was the first credible evidence that the progression of the condition may potentially be offset by a nutritional supplement, which is fish oil.

Individuals who want to take advantage of the potentially therapeutic effects of omega-3 fats may consume fish such as tuna, sardines, salmon, cod, and herring. There are many other food sources of these fats.

These healthy fats are essential for the functioning of the body and brain. Omega-3s are thought to be a safe and effective natural alternative for a wide range of medical conditions.

The most popular forms of omega-3s are the eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid, also known as EPA and DHA. It was found that the subjects of the study took sufficient amounts of fish oil.

Sufficient amounts pertain to the 1.9 g of EPA and 1.4 g of DHA. To take high doses of omega-3s, there are fish oil supplements available.

Even arthritis sufferers who seek to achieve relief from pain and inflammation are turning to the use of fish oil supplements. Fish oil supplements are believed to have high levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

Consumers may choose fish oil supplements that have undergone the molecular distillation process. This process works by reducing or eliminating the heavy metals, toxins, and environmental pollutants from fish oil.

