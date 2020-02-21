Studies have shown B6 works wonders in reducing estrogen dominance, which has long been linked with various undesirable health consequences.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) Orlando, FL -- B vitamins like B6 have long been found to produce a range of healing benefits. It is worth realizing that this water-soluble vitamin is needed for more than 100 enzyme reactions inside the body.

There have been many studies revealing that this B vitamin offers many health benefits. It has been found that two of the enzyme reactions influenced by B6 are the conversion of the amino acid L-DOPA to the neurotransmitter dopamine and the conversion of the amino acid 5-HTP to serotonin.

Experts say that both dopamine and serotonin are feel-good hormones that aid in having a positive mental outlook and support balanced moods.

Consumers have long been warned that when a deficiency in this nutrient occurs, it leads to symptoms like water retention, poor dream recall, low energy, headaches, or nausea.

Studies have shown B6 works wonders in reducing estrogen dominance, which has long been linked with various undesirable health consequences. Along with folate, B12, and beets, vitamin B6 has been found to support the methylation pathway that clears estrogen from the body.

It has further been found that this nutrient plays a role in the production of progesterone. It is worth realizing that progesterone stimulates the production of the neurotransmitter Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), which can help relieve symptoms of PMS.

Vitamin B6 has even been found to play a role in the production of neurotransmitters like GABA.

To experience the therapeutic goodness of B6, it is wise to take into account intake of foods like cabbage, broccoli, kale, collard greens, carrots, beet greens, swiss chard, asparagus, walnuts, eggs, sockeye salmon, poultry, potatoes, and maca root.

It is worth realizing that today, the use of vitamins is widespread. More and more people are actually becoming aware that being deficient of nutrients could significantly increase the risk of certain symptoms and diseases.

Divine Bounty continues to gain overwhelming popularity among budget-wise and health-conscious consumers in the international market today. This family-owned company ensures its vitamins and minerals are tested for contamination, have accurate labels, and have the ingredients needed for the nutrients to be fully absorbed by the body.

It offers Divine Bounty Vitamin B Complex, which is equipped with all B vitamins namely B12, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and Folic Acid.

Aside from having all of these healthy nutrients, every capsule is guaranteed free from GMOs, wheat, sugar, binders, titanium dioxide, BHT, talc, sodium benzoate, mercury, PCBs, fillers or additives (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07414752B).

