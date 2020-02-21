Curcumin was tested to determine if it has effects on postoperatvie pain and fatigue. Curcumin supplements could be extremely useful in individuals who just had a surgery.

Curcumin is found helpful for postoperative pain and fatigue. Over the years, this polyphenol has been a popular subject of many studies and clinical trials. It has been found to be extremely beneficial due to its healing ingredients.

According to some experts, it has androgenic, antifibrotic, genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, neurorestorative, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, anticatabolic, and anti-amyloidogenic properties.

It also has antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, insulin-sensitizing, and metal-chelating agents.

It is not surprising that today, many are turning to the use of curcumin supplements. These supplements have been found helpful in delivering the therapeutic goodness of curcumin.

The study had 50 participants who had undergone laparoscopic cholecystectomy or the surgical removal of the gallbladder. After the surgery, the participants were divided into three groups, namely the curcumin, placebo, and the combination group.

The investigators followed the participants from 3 days to 3 weeks. While the pain and fatigue scores in the curcumin and placebo group were the same at day 3, it was found that the curcumin group significantly scored better during week 1 and 2.

Within 3 weeks, all fatigue scores were reduced and the participants were even freed from pain due to curcumin. The need to use a painkiller tablet was also decreased in the curcumin group without adverse effects.

This has led researchers to believe that curcumin could be useful in alleviating postopertaive fatigue and pain.

Curcumin supplements could be extremely useful in individuals who just had a surgery. It is important to realize that the use of this natural remedy has actually been linked with a variety of therapeutic benefits.

