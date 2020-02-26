According to studies, bromelain has an ability to reduce the majority of pro-inflammatory mediators.

(Newswire.net -- February 26, 2020) Orlando, FL -- In various research studies and clinical trials, it has been shown that chronic inflammation is the culprit of some of the world’s most prevalent and deadliest diseases.

The World Health Organization reveals that chronic medical conditions are the greatest threat to human health.

In the United States and in the next 30 years, the disease prevalence linked with chronic inflammation is predicted to rise persistently.

It is worth mentioning that in 2000, almost 125 million people in the U.S. were living with chronic ailments.

Around the globe, there are 3 out of 5 individuals who die due to chronic inflammatory diseases, such as heart disorders, cancer, obesity, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes. Arthritis is also one of the diseases linked with chronic inflammation.

In the United States, almost 43 million people or 20 percent of the population suffer from arthritis.

The American Diabetes Association further reveals that 30.3 million people or 9.4 percent of the American population suffered from diabetes in 2015.

It is strongly recommended to resort to some natural measures in reducing levels of inflammation. It is best to avoid intake of pro-inflammatory foods, such as refined carbohydrates, fried foods, soda, and red meat.

In reducing levels of inflammation in a natural way, it is wise to consider what natural remedies like bromelain can offer.

According to studies, bromelain has an ability to reduce the majority of pro-inflammatory mediators. It is further worth mentioning that it is considered to be a powerful anti-inflammatory agent.

Scientists warn that Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) is a major contributor to inflammation. It aids in the synthesis of prostaglandin E2 (PGE-2), which is a pro-inflammatory fat (lipid). It is further worth realizing that the PGE-2 works in suppressing the immune system and promoting the progression of tumor.

In mouse and human cell cultures, bromelain has been found to decrease the levels of COX-2 and PGE-2. It is worth realizing that this digestive enzyme decreases the secretion of the IL-1β, IL-6 and TNF-α during the time inflammation causes the overproduction of proinflammatory cytokines.

For instance, it decreases IFN-γ and TNF-α production in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

This digestive enzyme reduces the production of TGF-β, which is another major contributor to inflammation.

Some other studies even reveal that this therapeutic ingredient works in inhibiting the transmission of ERK-2. It is worth realizing that this inhibition blocks the production of cytokine and aids in preventing inflammation.

Supplements like Divine Bounty Digestive Enzyme may be helpful in delivering the therapeutic goodness of this protein.

Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes contain 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely lipase, amylase, invertase, Glucoamylase, papain, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

For every bottle, it offers 90 Vegetarian highly potent and pure capsules (https://www.amazon.com/Digestive-Enzymes-Probiotics-90-Capsules/dp/B076MDX648).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.