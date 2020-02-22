CruiseDirect launches an extensive range of Disney cruise packages for families who wish to experience best-in-class amenities while enjoying Disney-themed activities.

CruiseDirect launches their Disney cruise line packages for travellers who are looking for fun itineraries for the whole family. The packages combine the best of what cruise vacations and Disney adventures have to offer.

Through the newly launched packages, tourists may enjoy their ultra comfortable rooms and large tubs, as well as the restaurants, spa, and other world-class amenities on board. Then, there is also the gamut of Disney-themed activities for both kids and adults.

Guests may enjoy viewing the cruises’ award-winning musicals and evening fireworks. Some cruise deals also include a visit to the Walt Disney World in Florida and a stay at the Walt Disney World Resort. There are also seasonal themes and attractions, including the Very Merrytime Cruises or Halloween on the High Seas.

CruiseDirect gives tourists access to dozens of Disney cruises headed to such destinations as the Mediterranean, Mexican Riviera, Mexico, North America, Northern Europe, and Panama Canal. The cruises usually depart from Port Canaveral in Florida, but there are also some that originate from other major port cities, including New York, San Diego, Miami, Galveston, Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Dover.

Travellers are sure to enjoy the breakfast, lunch, and dinner that come with their Disney cruise packages, as well as the occasional deals on drinks, which can help them save on both alcoholic beverages and specialty coffees. They may also opt to avail drink packages that include a select number of beers and wine bottles.

Based in Morristown, NJ, CruiseDirect offers access to an extensive range of cruise destinations and cruise line packages. The company utilizes the latest technology, including live pricing and availability, to allow travellers to research and arrange online bookings with as minimal effort as possible.

Parties who are interested in Disney cruises and other vacation packages may visit the above-mentioned URL to access more information and to start booking.