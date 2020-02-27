Ashwagandha may be an excellent option for individuals who want to reduce inflammation levels in their bodies.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Researchers have been investigating chronic inflammation and how it could wreak havoc on health. This is why there are many scientists who are looking for some natural ways to fight or reduce inflammation inside the body.

According to experts, high levels of inflammation could potentially trigger a range of diseases and disorders. These include atherosclerosis, blindness, cancer, arthritis, asthma, diabetes and, quite possibly, autism and mental illness.

Cardiovascular disease has long been linked with inflammation. This condition is serious and it could result in fatal consequences.

Kasey Vickers, Ph.D., studies microRNA-223, which could potentially lead to new methods for treating and preventing cardiovascular disease.

Vanderbilt University researchers like Jacek Hawiger, M.D., Ph.D., who have studied the evolving paradigms of inflammation for three decades, are spearheading a worldwide scientific campaign in revealing the secrets of inflammation.

Hawiger is Distinguished Professor of Medicine.

“Inflammation is the body’s response to microbial, autoimmune, metabolic or physical insults,” he says.

When it comes to fighting inflammation some natural remedies may be beneficial, and it includes ashwagandha.

Experts reveal that this natural healing herb works in stimulating immune activity and enhancing Natural Killer cell activity in mice.

There are varying mechanisms ashwagandha has been found to work in fighting inflammation. It could improve the proliferation of lymphocytes, thyme cells, and bone marrow cells, as shown in the mice subjects.

It is further worth mentioning that ashwagandha worked wonders in increasing the expression of Th1 cytokines, as well as stress-induced depleted T-cell population in chronically stressed mice.

Ashwagandha may be an excellent option for individuals who want to reduce inflammation levels in their bodies.

