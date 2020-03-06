It revealed that resveratrol worked in inhibiting glucose uptake that cancer cells could otherwise initiate.

(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Cancer has long been one of the most terrifying, deadliest diseases. While health organizations and scientists continue to investigate the condition, its prevalence is still skyrocketing.

In men, it has been found to be the biggest killer. This is based on a 2012 research that found 301,000 men died due to cancer. In the United States, it is second to heart disease as the leading cause of death.

Researchers also reveal that the three most common cancers affecting men are lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers. Since environmental factors are found to be responsible for 75 to 80 percent of all cancer cases, it could be preventable.

It is strongly recommended to reduce exposure to the cancer triggers being widely investigated by clinicians and researchers. This particularly includes smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle.

According to research, smoking significantly increases the risk of lung cancer. In 2012, lung cancer has been found to account for 29 percent of deaths.

It is similarly important to follow a cancer-fighting diet, and this means choosing fruits and vegetables over processed and junk food.

There are antioxidants like resveratrol that have long been studied due to their beneficial effects on health. Resveratrol is a popular subject of many studies and clinical trials, and this is due to its potentially disease-fighting benefits.

Researchers carried out many preliminary studies suggesting that this antioxidant may potentially have cancer risk reducing benefits. It is also particularly known to protect the heart and fight aging.

A 2016 study was published in Cancer.

It revealed that resveratrol worked in inhibiting glucose uptake that cancer cells could otherwise initiate. It is worth mentioning that a number of cancer cells actually rely on glucose as their supply of energy.

Using resveratrol may be an excellent way to reduce the risk of some diseases. It is a powerful antioxidant that could work wonders inside the body in producing some significant health benefits.

