(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Opthalmologists have long been warning against eye conditions like cataracts, which is considered to be the most common cause of blindness worldwide.

According to Dr. Chua Wei Han, ophthalmologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, there are facts people should know about cataracts.

Worldwide, it has been found that there are more cases of cataracts than the combination of other serious eye health issues, such as glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

It is important to be warned that the symptoms of cataracts worsen progressively. According to doctors, the first symptom is cloudiness or blurriness, which makes everything look slightly hazy. It is worth being warned that blurriness can worsen over time.

Eye health experts warn that cataracts can develop at any age, but is typically linked with ageing.

In addition to blurriness, this condition can also result in double vision and blindness. Some other risk factors are long-term use of steroid medications, smoking, obesity, alcohol abuse, high myopia, history of eye trauma, diabetes, high blood pressure and too much sun exposure.

It is essential to manage blood sugar levels to reduce the risk of the condition. There are also dietary improvements highly recommended by experts, and they particularly include increased intake of antioxidants.

Some of the most powerful eye health protecting foods are tomatoes, broccoli, strawberries, kiwi, citrus fruits, nuts, and spinach.

There are also natural remedies like curcumin scientists recommend for eye health, particularly in fighting cataracts.

Researchers carried out a study involving the curcumin treatment of isolated lenses. They also looked into the levels of essential markers of the condition.

According to the investigators, the parameters include free radical, enzyme, and antioxidant levels. It has been found that the treatment successfully inhibited oxidative damage.

The findings are a validation of the recent study that revealed curcumin was able to effectively protect UV exposed lenses from damage.

In a study involving diabetics, curcumin has been able to prevent the formation of cataract due to its antioxidant effects.

Scientists further suggest that the use of this powerful healing ingredient prevents cataract surgery related complications. It is worth mentioning that a common complication from post-surgical removal and replacement of lens is Posterior capsule opacification (PCO).

Due to its strong anti-proliferative effects, it is found helpful for cells affected by damage caused by post cataract surgery.

