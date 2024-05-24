Buy High-Potent THCP and THCV Gummies – 30% Off on Exhale Wellness

(Newswire.net — May 24, 2024) CHARLOTTE, NC — California, 24 May 2024: Enjoy a 30% discount on all THCP and THCV gummies at Exhale Wellness during a Memorial Day Sale from 24 May 2024 to 29 May 2024 until midnight.

Try out D9 + HHC + THCP Gummies for a unique experience! They come in a pack of 30 gummies per bottle, with 15mg of D9 THC, 25mg of HHC, and 1mg of THCP per gummy. Each serving contains 40.303 mg of cannabinoids.

D9 + HHC + THCP Gummies are originally $99.95, but on this four-day Memorial Day sale, you can buy THC-P gummies for only $69.965.

D9 + HHC + THCP Gummies come in three packagings: individual, 2-pack, and 3-pack. For a more significant discount, go for a 3-pack.

Benefits:

D9 + HHC + THCP Gummies offer a unique combination of cannabinoids, potentially providing relief from pain, anxiety, and inflammation. They may also promote relaxation and improve mood.

Uses:

These gummies can be used for various purposes, including managing chronic pain, reducing stress and anxiety, improving sleep quality, and enhancing overall well-being.

Effects:

The effects of these gummies may include pain relief, relaxation, mood elevation, and possibly euphoria. They may also induce a sense of calmness and tranquility.

Amantia + D9 + THCP come in a 5 Gummy Cubes per Pack, 10mg Muscimol, 15mg D9 THC, and 1mg THCp per Gummy and 500mg Amanita muscaria Fruiting Body Extract. Made from 100% natural, plant-based ingredients, these gummies offer several benefits.

Join Exhale Wellness for avail a discount of 30% on Amantia + D9 + THCP gummies; you can get these amanita gummies at a discounted price of $38.465, while it originally came at the cost of $54.95.

Take advantage of this four-day sale on your favorite Amantia + D9 + THCP gummies at a discounted price. Mark your calendar for 24 May to 29 May 2024 to enjoy a sitewide 30% sale.

Benefits:

These gummies combine cannabinoids to potentially offer benefits such as pain relief, stress reduction, and improved mood. They may also have anti-inflammatory properties.

Uses:

These mushroom gummies can be used to alleviate chronic pain, manage anxiety and depression, promote relaxation, and support overall mental and physical well-being.

Effects:

The effects of these shroom gummies may include pain relief, relaxation, mood enhancement, and possibly mild euphoria. They may also help alleviate symptoms of stress and anxiety.

THCA + D9 + THCP Gummies are best for people seeking intensity. They contain 5 mg THCa + 10 mg D9 THC + 1 mg Nano THCp per gummy and 150 mg THCa + 300 mg D9 THC + 30 mg Nano THCp. They are infused with premium hemp-derived distillate and made with a vegan-friendly formula (pectin-based THCa).

The original price of THCA + D9 + THCP Gummies is $79.95, but you can get them for only $55.96 at a 30% discount at the Memorial Day Sale. This four-day sale will start on 24 May 2024 and end on 29 May 2024.

Benefits:

THCA + D9 + THCP gummies contain a combination of cannabinoids that may offer pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and improved mood regulation. They may also support overall health and wellness.

Uses:

These THCA gummies can be used to manage chronic pain conditions, reduce inflammation, promote relaxation, and support mental clarity and focus.

Effects:

These THCA gummies may relieve pain, relax, and improve mood stability. They may also enhance cognitive function and promote a sense of well-being.

THCV Gummies are best for people who want to enhance energy and focus. They are made with hemp-derived Delta 9 THCv Distillate, Light Corn Syrup (Corn Syrup, Salt, Vanilla), Cane Sugar, Apple Pectin, Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, and more. These THC-V gummies contain 30 gummies per bottle.

You can grab this THC-V gummy at only $48.96 in a sitewide 30% off, while its original cost is $69.95 for 300 mg. If you want to buy a pack of 750mg-THCV Gummies, you can buy it at only $76.9, while its regular price is $109.95.

Enjoy these 30% off sale on a memorial day from 24 May to 29 May 2024 at midnight, and grab your favorite THC-V gummies before the sale ends.

Benefits:

These gummies are formulated with THCV, a cannabinoid known for its potential appetite-suppressant and energizing properties. They may also offer benefits such as pain relief and mood enhancement.

Uses:

These THCV gummies can support weight management goals, boost energy levels, alleviate pain and inflammation, and improve mood and focus.

Effects:

These THCV gummies may suppress appetite, increase energy and focus, relieve pain, and possibly uplift mood. They may also promote mental clarity and alertness.

Conclusion

Exhale Wellness is offering the season's biggest sale on THCP and THCV gummies. This sale offers a massive discount of 30%. To avail of this huge discount, use coupon code "HONOR."

About Exhale Wellness At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality hemp products like Delta 8 & 9, CBD THC, and legal and lab-tested products.