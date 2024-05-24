Exhale Wellness Memorial Day Sale: 30% Off on THCA Flowers

(Newswire.net — May 24, 2024) CHARLOTTE, NC — May 24, 2024) CHARLOTTE, NC – 30% Off on Memorial Day Exhale Wellness THCA Flower

Texas, May 15, 2024: Exhale Wellness, a premium hemp brand offering top-notch hemp products ranging from Delta 8 THC gummies to THCA flower, has recently made a big splash on the market, generating excitement among its loyal customer base.

The brand has announced a Memorial Day sale, offering a 30% discount on its high-quality THCA flower strains. From sweet and piny Sex Panther to earthy and spicy OG Kush, customers can enjoy various flavors and effects at a discounted price.

The sale starts on Exhale Wellness’s website on May 24, 2024, at midnight (EST) and will run until 11:59 p.m. EST on May 29, 2024. Use the coupon code ‘HONOR’ to take advantage of this opportunity and stock up on premium hemp products at unbeatable prices!

The Best THCA Strains Available At Exhale Wellness

The THCA flower can be the ideal start for people who want to experience the psychoactive effects of cannabis in a manageable and subtle way since it has more subtle intoxicating effects compared to THC.

Additionally, THCA flower has several benefits, such as its potential anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. It may also provide relief for those dealing with conditions like chronic pain or anxiety.

To make your cannabis experience more enjoyable, Exhale Wellness has 10+ strains of legal THCA flower, each with its own unique effects and flavors. Here are some of the top options to consider:

1. Skunk Candy – Snow Caps THCA Flower

Exhale Wellness’s Skunk Candy is a Sativa-dominant strain with 21% THC, making it a highly potent strain known for its uplifting and energizing effects. Each bud contains 800 mg per serving and a pure THCa diamond coating, giving users a long-lasting and euphoric high.

The strain has a caramel-like taste profile with hints of earthy undertones. Skunk Candy is perfect for daytime use and offers a burst of creativity and focus without the heavy sedative effects.

During the Memorial Day sale, save money on this 3-pack of legal Skunk Candy THC-a flower by buying it at a discounted price of $115.50, down from the original price of $165.

2. Godfather OG THCA Flower – Premium CBD Flower

If you are sensitive to THC, Exhale Wellness’s Godfather OG THCA Flower is a great option. This strain is high in CBD (22.47%) and low in THCA and is excellent for nighttime use since it helps alleviate stress and promote restful sleep.

Each jar contains 3.5 grams of premium flower. The strain boasts a sweet taste of fermented berries and ends with piney and gassy notes on the exhale. The aroma is equally funky, with solid notes of overripe fruit and dark chocolate-covered raspberries.

Grab the 3-pack of Exhale Wellness’s Godfather OG jar at a knockdown price of $95.55, with a retail price of $136.50.

3. Sundae Gelato – Premium Hybrid THCA Flower

For small bud lovers, Exhale’s Sundae Gelato THCA flower offers a sweet and creamy flavor profile with relaxing effects, perfect for unwinding after a long day. This Indica-dominant strain is known for its potent high and ability to provide mentally uplifting effects.

Don’t underestimate this premium hybrid strain for its small buds. It still packs a powerful punch of 22% THCa, leaving you blissfully relaxed and stress-free.

Buy the 28-gram 3-pack of Exhale’s Sundae Gelato for a discounted price of $355.22, regularly priced at $507.45.

4. Platinum Punch (Premium Indoor Small Buds)

Exhale Wellness’s Platinum Punch is a Sativa-dominant premium indoor THCa flower hybrid strain known for its potent and long-lasting giggly and euphoric effects. With a fruity and tropical flavor profile, Platinum Punch is a favorite among those looking for a mood-boosting and energizing experience.

Like Sundae Gelato, this top-shelf THCA flower is known for its small buds containing approximately 28% THC. This strain comes in 28.5-gram mylar bags, ensuring freshness and quality with each use.

This Memorial Day Sale, you can buy a 3-pack of Exhale Wellness’s Platinum Punch (Premium Indoor Small Buds) for a discounted price of $355.22, with the original cost being $507.45.

With a high THC content (23%), Exhale Wellness’s Han Solo, a terrific indica-dominant THCa strain, is perfect for evening use or before bed and is ideal for people dealing with insomnia, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

With a spicy and earthy terpene profile and a funky and earthy aroma, this strain has smooth hits and a pleasant taste when smoked or vaporized.

Save money by stocking up on 28 grams of Han Solo THCa hemp flower from Exhale Wellness. This 3-pack is now available for only $528.27, regularly priced at $754.67.

Exhale Wellness’s Sex Panther is a Sativa-dominant THCa flower, which is excellent for those looking to experience mental euphoria, increased mood, appetite stimulation, and creative inspiration.

This strain is perfect for daytime use and can help boost productivity and focus while providing gentle body relaxation. The strain has a sweet and citrusy aroma and tastes like a blend of tropical fruits with a hint of earthiness.

You can get a 28-gram 2-pack of Exhale Wellness’s Sex Panther for a discounted price of $402.16, initially priced at $574.51 at retail.

Exhale Wellness’s Gelato THCa flower is an indoor hybrid strain containing 22% THC. This strain has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of lavender and citrus, making it a popular choice for those seeking a relaxing and euphoric experience.

Gelato is best for users looking to unwind after a long day or alleviate stress and anxiety. Its uplifting and calming effects make it an excellent option for recreational and medicinal users. Plus, it tastes like a scoop of sherbet, with notes of blueberry and orange.

Grab an individual pack of 28 grams of Exhale Wellness’s Gelato at a cut-down price of $262.47, with an original price of $374.95.

Exhale Wellness’s Grape Frosty is a balanced hybrid strain known for its calming effects, making it suitable for evening use. The strain helps users feel happy, mellow, and relaxed without inducing couchlock, allowing for social interactions or activities without losing focus.

Its complex flavor profile includes sweet fruit, earthy tones, and floral notes on the aftertaste. It has a heavenly smell with vibrant colors and plenty of orange or purple hues, indicating high quality.

Get three 7-gram jars of Grape Frosty THCa flower from Exhale Wellness for a steal of $249.81, saving you $107.06.

Exhale Wellness’s Runtz THCa Flower is an outstanding hybrid strain known for its high THCa content. It provides a potent euphoria that starts with a cerebral rush and ends with relaxing physical effects.

Commonly used by people seeking stress relief, anxiety reduction, pain management, appetite stimulation, and combating insomnia. This strain is renowned for its sweet, fruity flavor profile with notes of tropical fruit and berries and a creamy undertone. Its aroma is similarly sweet and fruity, creating an enjoyable sensory experience.

This Memorial Day sale, you can buy this 3-pack of 4 grams of Exhale Wellness’s Runtz at a discounted price of $161.61 compared to the original price of $230.87.

If you are a THCa lover who wants to stack all the flavors without going for an individual strain, consider buying the THCA Flight Bundle. This bundle includes all 4 top-selling THCA strains, from Sex Panther to Godfather OG.

Each strain comes with 4g, giving you 16g to enjoy. This bundle is perfect for those exploring different THCA flowers online and finding their favorites without committing to a larger quantity.

You can grab your 3-pack flight bundle at a 30% discount for $478.80, saving $205.20 from the regular price.

