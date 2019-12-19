A study involving older adults with mild cognitive impairment reveals that lion’s mane aided in significantly enhancing mental functioning.

(Newswire.net -- December 19, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long been warning against the high prevalence of dementia, which affects someone in the world every 3 seconds.

According to estimates, around 46.8 million individuals lived with dementia in 2015 worldwide. In 2017, the number reached 50 million. It is also projected that by 2050, its prevalence will reach 75 million people.

Still in 2015, the global cost of dementia totaled $818 billion. Experts strongly recommend resorting to the measures found helpful in warding off this condition.

Health care providers have long been suggesting that what the body ingests could affect overall health, especially the well-being of the brain. Certain diets have even been found to work wonders in protecting the brain against dementia.

A study was recently carried out by the researchers at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. It has been found that the MIND diet was able to decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by as much as 53 percent.

Certain foods do work wonders in nourishing the brain with vitamins and minerals that could aid in enhancing mental functioning and overall brain health. These foods are green leafy vegetables, nuts, berries, and beans, among others.

Surprisingly, some medicinal kitchen ingredients like lion’s mane may work wonders in delivering mental functioning benefits.

Scientists reveal that special compounds like hericenones and erinacines can be found in lion’s mane. It is worth realizing that these could work wonders in stimulating the growth of brain cells.

Animal research has even shown this natural remedy may aid in offering protecting against Alzheimer’s disease. Its extracts have demonstrated their ability to decrease symptoms of memory loss in mice.

As the rates of dementia continue to soar, experts increasingly research into the therapeutic goodness of medicinal mushrooms like lion’s mane. Scientists have been astonished by how this natural remedy exerts varying mechanisms to protect and benefit the brain.

It has further been found it aids in preventing neuronal damage, which is often caused by the amyloid-beta plaques. These are plaques studies found to accumulate in the brains of individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

A study involving older adults with mild cognitive impairment reveals that lion’s mane aided in significantly enhancing mental functioning.

Today, experts strongly recommend the use of natural remedies for preventive health purposes. It is worth realizing that many of the most common brain health issues nowadays are preventable through nourishing the body with certain nutrients and therapeutic agents.

Some of these healing agents can be found in lion's mane, which is widely obtained via supplementation.

