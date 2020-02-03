Having the right writing tool is necessary for writing. Today, laptops and other gadgets are used by many people, but the traditional methods like a pen and paper are still widely resorted to.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) Wilmington, DELAWARE -- Today, scientists continue to carry out studies to learn about the therapeutic remedies for mental health issues. Interestingly, some researchers found that writing helps fight certain brain health issues like anxiety and depression.

According to James Pennebaker, writing about an emotionally charged subject or an unresolved trauma helps you put the event into perspective and give some structure and organization to those anxious feelings, which ultimately helps you get through it.

Pennebaker is a professor of psychology at The University of Texas–Austin and co-author of the new book "Opening Up by Writing it Down: How Expressive Writing Improves Health and Eases Emotional Pain."

"This can help people sleep better, feel and think better, and have richer social lives, all of which can bolster immune function and improve health,” he adds.

A 2014 study has shown writing about emotional topics has led to decreases in the severity of their post-traumatic symptoms, depression and anxiety after two weeks.

It is worth mentioning that this technique is helpful for short- and long-term memory recall. This means that in addition to the brain health benefits of writing, using a pen and a paper to do it adds more advantages.

Aside from memory retention, handwriting is also a slow and enjoyable process compared to using gadgets.

