(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Statistics warn that since 1975, the rates of obesity have nearly tripled worldwide.

Health authorities have long been warning against obesity and its undesirable effects on the body. In 2016, researchers found that more than 1.9 billion adults were categorized as overweight and more than 650 million were obese.

There are many diseases associated with obesity, and this is one of the reasons why it is believed to be an underlying cause of high mortality from various ailments. It is worth mentioning obesity is associated with diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some cancers.

It is worth realizing that these are some of the world’s most fatal diseases.

The good news is that obesity is highly preventable. There are dietary and lifestyle improvements scientifically found helpful in maintaining a healthy weight.

Some of the most helpful steps to take for weight management is to limit consumption of total fats and sugars. It is similarly important to increase intake of fruits and vegetables as well as whole grains, nuts, and legumes.

Another highly recommended step is to engage in physical activities on a regular basis.

When it comes to weight loss, the scientific community has been looking into the therapeutic effects of certain digestive enzymes like lipase.

According to research, lipase could be complimentary to weight loss, and this is due to its ability to break down fat inside the body.

Previously, scientists were able to triple the therapeutic powers of lipase. They did so through a molecular “switch” that turns the enzyme on and off. Through their experiment, they were able to make lipase enzymes work three times harder.

It enhanced fat digestion from 15 percent to 45 percent of the time.

This scientific study was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The investigators aimed at helping individuals struggling with obesity as well as other health issues like diabetes and heart disease.

Today, lipase is widely resorted to via the use of supplements like Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes.

This formula has 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely lipase, amylase, invertase, Glucoamylase,papain, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

It is worth mentioning that all of the contents in every capsule of this formula are subjects of many research studies due to their remarkable healing benefits. These digestive enzymes, as well as the prebiotics and probiotics it contains, have been found to deliver disease-fighting benefits.

